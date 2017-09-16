UFC Fight Night 116 – Live Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania tonight with ‘UFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch’ live from the PPG Paints Arena.
The main event features the return of former Strikeforce & UFC Middleweight Champion; Luke Rockhold as he takes on former two-division WSOS titleholder David Branch.
In the co-main event, on just three days notice Alex Reyes moves up a division to replace veteran welterweight Thiago Silva against devastating KO artist; “Platinum” Mike Perry.
The undercard and preliminary portion of the card are both riddled with talent, featuring names like Hector Lombard, Kamaru Usman, and Uriah Hall.
Main Card – FOX Sports 1 – 10PM/7PM ETPT
- Luke Rockhold def. David Branch via Submission (Strikes) at 4:05 of Round 2
- Mike Perry def. Alex Reyes via KO (Knee) at 1:13 of Round 1
- Anthony Smith def. Hector Lombard via TKO (Punches) at 2:33 of Round 3
- Gregor Gillespie def. Jason Gonzalez via Submission (Arm-Triangle) at 2:11 of Round 2
- Kamaru Usman def. Sergio Moraes via KO (Punch) at 2:48 of Round 1
- Justin Ledet def. Zu Anyanwu via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Prelims – FOX Sports 1 / Fight Pass – 8PM/5PM ETPT
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Tony Martin via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
- Daniel Spitz def. Anthony Hamilton via TKO (Punches) at 0:24 of Round 1
- Uriah Hall def. Krzysztof Jotko via KO (Punches) at 2:25 of Round 2
- Gilbert Burns def. Jason Saggo via KO (Punch) at 4:55 of Round 2