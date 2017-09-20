The Walkout Consultant: UFC Fight Night 117

Walkout Songs

UFC Fight Night 117 goes down this Saturday – Friday for those of us in North America – live from the Saitama Super Arena, in Saitama, Japan. Featuring a main event of Ovince St. Preux vs. short notice-returnee Yushin Okami, this is a card for fighters looking to jump to the next level of the UFC. Whether it’s a long-time veteran or a recent signing, everybody is looking to make a new mark. One thing that would help these fighters’ causes is more memorable walkout music. That’s where I come in. As MMASucka.com’s resident musicologist, I can put my extensive musical knowledge to work for the fighters. I’m even making it public for your reading and listening pleasure! So, without further ado, here… We… Go!

Rolando Dy

What he last walked out to: “Fight Song” – Rachel Platten

What he should walk out to next: “Wish (live)” – Nine Inch Nails (w/Dillinger Escape Plan)

I’ve said this before for countless strawweights, but there should be a ban on anybody walking out to Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song.” It’s been overused, and that means that nobody, not even Filipino featherweight Rolando Dy, should walk out to it. It’s kind of a weak song anyways, so why not go with something that will rile the fighter and the crowd up? Because there is a version of “Wish” by Nine Inch Nails, featuring the Dillinger Escape Plan, that is sure to get “The Incredible’s” blood flowing and ready for combat. It would also make for a nice signature walkout for Dy, as nobody seems to be walking out to NIN these days. Listen to it below.

Henrique da Silva

What he last walked out to: “Back in Black” – AC/DC

What he should walk out to next: “Frankenstein” – Edgar Winter Band

There is absolutely nothing wrong with Henrique da Silva’s last choice of walk out music, though it may be a tad overused. No, this suggestion is purely a branding issue. When your nickname is “Frankenstein,” and you’re not walking out to a classic song of the same name, there is a problem. It’s time to rectify that problem, and get da Silva entering to the memorable strains of Edgar Winter’s signature tune. Listen to it below.

Keep it locked to MMASucka.com for more on UFC Fight Night 117 and other MMA news and events!