Jesse Ronson and Thiago Tavares amongst latest additions to ACB 72 in Montreal

Absolute Championship Berkut touches down in Canada for the first time on October 14 live from Montreal, Quebec.

The event, ‘ACB 72: Makovsky vs. Sherbatov’, has added two new additions. Both featuring a UFC-veteran taking on solid up-and-coming opposition.

James Lynch was the first to report the news via Twitter.

Jesse Ronson (17-8) vs. Jeremie Capony (5-1)

In this all-Canada battle, UFC-veteran Jesse Ronson puts his 2-fight winning streak on the line against Tristar South’s Jeremie Capony.

“The Body Snatcher” is currently on his best run since well over two years ago. After winning multiple titles on the Canadian regional scene, Ronson signed with the UFC in 2013 and was on the wrong end of three very disputable split decisions before being cut, one of those being against upcoming title-challenger Kevin Lee.

Following the release, Jesse Ronson quickly won two-straight before losing three-in-a-row within a nine-month period in 2015-2016. After a 2016 loss to Matt Dwyer, “The Body Snatcher” signed with the newly revived Canadian promotion TKO MMA, winning two-straight.

A pro since 2015, Jeremie “Bad Intentions” Capony followed up a perfect 5-0 start to his career by most recently losing to Kevin Généreux in April of this year. He entered the fight following a quick win against “The Titan” Rémy Bussières.

‘TKO 38: Ascension’ was the last time we saw both Ronson and Capony compete. Ronson scored an impressive third-round TKO against Derek Gauthier on the same night in which Jeremie Capony was submitted by Généreux.

Thiago Tavares (21-7-1) vs. Adlan Bataev (7-1)

Thiago Tavares left the UFC last year following a nine-year stint with the company, winning seven post-fight bonuses along the way. He left the promotion following a first-round KO loss to fan-favorite prospect Doo Ho Choi. Prior to this, Tavares finished longtime UFC standout Clay Guida in just 39 seconds.

Tavares returned home to Brazil following his departure from the UFC, fighting fellow veteran Mauricio Machado at Aspera FC 49. Tavares smothered him immediately, unloading big punches to a grounded Machado before the referee stepped in just 49 seconds into the fight. That was in February of this year, and he has not been seen in the cage since.

Opposite him will be one of many Berkut Fight Club prospects; Adlan Bataev.

Bataev has a stellar grappling background and has competed exclusively for ACB since starting his professional career in 2013. Don’t let his potential lack of experience fool you, as he has beaten quite a few veterans throughout his young career. Bataev went a perfect 3-0 in 2016 alone, beating Marcos Vinicius (23-9-1), David Cubas (17-4-1), and Donald Sanchez (31-15) in that calendar year alone.

Following that aforementioned three-fight stretch in 2016, Bataev contended for the ACB Featherweight Championship in May of this year. He lost a narrow split decision to Marat Balaev, earning ABC 61’s Fight of the Night honors in the process.

ACB 72 is set to be headlined by a solid flyweight tilt featuring Zach Makovsky and Yoni Sherbatov. Also on the card is Canadian talent such as Tanner Boser, Peter Grajcar, and Xavier Alaoui.

_____________

Follow Mike on Twitter! @MikeLovesTacosX

Embed from Getty Images