Bellator 183 – Live Results

Tonight Bellator MMA returns to the SAP Center in San Jose, California with a stacked fight card!

Former UFC and WEC champion, and two-time Bellator title-challenger; Benson Henderson returns to action against Bellator MMA mainstay, the heavy-handed Patricky “Pitbull” Freire.

It’ll be a night to remember for Freire regardless, however. As tonight he ties the record for most appearances inside the Bellator MMA cage w/ 18. He ties with his younger brother, the equally exciting Patricio “Pitbull” Freire!

Also on the card; Roy Nelson makes his promotional debut against Javy Ayala, strikers delight welterweight clash between Paul “Semtex” Daley and Lorenz Larkin, the return of Aaron Pico, and an exciting lightweight match-up between Adam Piccolotti and Goiti Yamauchi.

Per usual, the main card will air on Spike TV. The prelims, however, will start to live stream directly on twitter starting tonight! They will also continue to be watchable on spike.com Look forward to seeing Brooke Mayo and Gaston Bolanos, among others, on the preliminary card.

Check out the entire fight card below which will be updated with live results as the event happens.

Main Card – 9:00pm ET

Benson Henderson vs. Patricky Pitbull

Roy Nelson vs. Javy Ayala

Lorenz Larkin vs. Paul Daley

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Adam Piccolotti

Aaron Pico vs. Justin Linn

Prelims – 6:30pm ET