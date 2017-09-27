‘ROAD FC 043: Young Guns 37’ Announced

The Young Guns series, held as the undercard for many ROAD FC numbered events, is designed to feature fighters who are transitioning from amateur MMA, new foreigners, those coming off a delayed break, and those who are seeking a much-needed resurgence in their career.

As part of a national system for MMA fighters, three separate amateur leagues feed into the Young Guns events: once a fighter has proven his- or herself, they are able to make a professional debut during a large live event.

For struggling professional fighters or those coming off a long layoff, the Young Gunsundercard gives an opportunity to continue a professional career in MMA and get back on track. Foreign fighters new to ROAD FC are given a chance to debut at a live event and prove if they have potential.

Evgeniy Ryazanov (17-11) vs Min Kyeong-Chul (4-1)

As the main event of Young Guns 37, style versus style takes center stage. Evgeniy Ryazanov [MFP] is a technical sniper and acrobatic kicker, while Min Kyeong-Chul [Team Poma] prefers to get in the pocket and throw bombs.

Hong Yun-Ha (0-4) vs Jeon Sul-Gi (0-2)

Female fighters have a hill to climb when starting their careers; Hong Yun-Ha [Von Jiujitsu Songtan] and Jeon Sul-Gi [Gumi MMA] are examples of this.

Both women are hunting for their first professional win. Hong hails from a jiujitsu powerhouse team, while Jeon comes from stand-up league Max FC and was on the 2012 National Sanda team.

Kim Tae-Kyun (2-3) vs Jeong Won-Hee (2-1)

Kim Tae-Kyun [Team Finish] versus Jeong Won-Hee [Ssen Gym] pits two punchers against each other who both like to stand and bang. Neither fighter knows how to back up, and they both prefer to keep it standing, so fans will enjoy a fast-paced brawl.

Hwang In-Su (1-0) vs Zdenek Polivka (0-2)

Hwang In-Su versus Zdenek Polivka [Junior MMA Nymburk] features two rookies in the sport against each other. 22-year-old Hwang is fresh off a KO victory in his first fight, while 19-year old Polivka barreled through an amateur career and is seeking his first pro win. These aggressive youngsters will be exciting.

Go Gi-Won (0-2) vs Ko Dong-Hyuk (0-2)

Gi-Won [Ssabi MMA] has had two pro fights and shown off very good ground positioning and a very solid striking game. Dong-Hyuk [Strong Wolf] spent two years in the ROAD FC amateur leagues, and he’s developed a good skillset.

Both have yet to get their first pro win, proving that starting pro MMA in Korea is tough, so look for amazing performances out of these two rookies.

Choi Won-Jun (3-2) vs Yoon Jae-Woong (1-3)

Choi Won-Jun [MMA Story] and Yoon Jae-Woong [Ssen Gym] are willing to forget the weight cut and focus on turning around their records. Choi has a Taekwondo base and Yoon has a boxing record, which will make for a nice slugfest as these two attempt to rebound.

Min Kyung-Min (1-0) vs Kim Tae-Sung (0-0)

Min Kyung-Min [Team Fighter] started MMA in 2014 with a kickboxing base and has been busy in the ROAD FC amateur leagues.

Kim Tae-Sung [Ssabi MMA] is 6-1 in the amateur Central League. This is recognized more as a pro debut for both youngsters, which will pit striker against grappler.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 043

In the main event, Choi Young versus Kim Hoon for the ROAD FC Interim Middleweight Championship is the culmination of Korean MMA pride from the very beginning to the current pinnacle of popularity and skill. This match is guaranteed to deliver thrills from both fighters – 12 years after they both first stepped foot in an MMA ring!

Also, former ROAD FC Bantamweight Champion Lee Kil-Woo returns after hiatus from the cage to face The Outsider Champion Asakura Mikuru at featherweight. And another former ROAD FC Champion, Nam Yui-Chul, will face fellow Korean MMA warhorse Jung Doo-Jae.

Plus, Kim Seung-Yeon and Alexander Merezhko are set for another $1 Million Tournament reserve match; Lee Jeong-Yeong will face returning veteran Marcio Cesar; and two of the hottest prospects from Korea and Russia will face each other, Kim Kyeong-Pyo versus Arman Tsarukyan.

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 043

Saturday, October 28, 2017

Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Choi Young vs Kim Hoon

Lee Kil-Woo vs Asakura Mikuru

Nam Yui-Chul vs Jung Doo-Jae

Kim Seung-Yeon vs Alexander Merezhko

Kim Kyeong-Pyo vs Arman Tsarukyan

Marcio Cesar vs Lee Jeong-Yeong



Young Guns 37

Evgeniy Ryazanov vs Min Kyeong-Chul

Hong Yun-Ha vs Jeon Seul-Gi

Kim Tae-Kyun vs Jeong Won-Hee

Hwang In-Su vs Zdenek Polivka

Go Gi-Won vs Ko Dong-Hyuk

Choi Won-Jun vs Yoon Jae-Woong

Min Kyung-Min vs Kim Tae-Sung

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 044

Saturday, November 11, 2017

Shijiazhuang, Hebei, China

$1 Million Lightweight Tournament Quarterfinals:

Mansour Barnaoui (Tunisa/France) vs Nandin-Erdene (Mongolia)

Ronys Torres (Brazil) vs Tom Santos (Brazil)

Baoyincang (China) vs Shimoishi Kota (Japan)

Shamil Zavurov (Russia) vs Khuukhenkhuu Amartuvshin (Mongolia)

_____________

