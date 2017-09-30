The fifth instalment of Submission Underground (SUG) is upon us and we will be bringing you SUG 5 results all night long.

Keep up with SUG 5 Results

The Roseland Theatre in Portland, Oregon plays host to SUG 5 on Sunday afternoon. The stacked card features a slough of talent on the preliminary portion of the card, but it’s the main card that sizzles.

The four-fight main card kicks off with Craig Jones vs. Ben Egli and then sees Andrew Alexander take on local star Joe Baize. The co-main event features one of mixed martial arts true veterans, as Phil Baroni takes on grappling sensation AJ Agazarm.

The main event is battle between two ladies, as former Strikeforce women’s champion and BJJ brown belt Sarah Kaufman takes on Amanda Diggins.

The preliminary card kicks off at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET and will stream in its entirety on FloGrappling.com.

MAIN CARD

Sarah Kaufman vs. Amanda Diggins

Phil Baroni vs. AJ Agazarm

Andrew Alexander vs. Joe Baize

Craig Jones vs. Ben Egli

PRELIMINARY CARD

Bryan Marugg vs. Andrew Marshall

Bobby Emmons vs. Mike Dewitt

Lupita Godinez vs. Amy Montenegro

Ryan Hart vs. Howie Mole

JM Holland vs. Logan Skinner

Jake Watson vs. Micah Brakefield

David Mitchell vs. Mike Lambert

Liz Tracy vs. Katie Ericson

Justin Milani vs. Michael Collazo

Ricky Davison vs. Sage Brown

Jess Moore vs. Sam Hardy

Lingo Diaz vs. Shaun Kiatvongcharoen

Serenity Moody vs. Haley Vann

Aaron Neuman vs. Josh Williams

Jesseray Childrey vs. Corey Mullis

Stella Davison vs. Grace Gundrum

Riley Wiseman vs. Elijah Carlton

Erins Tambs vs. Sarah Seely

Alem Numic vs. Justin Silveira