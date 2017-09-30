The fifth instalment of Submission Underground (SUG) is upon us and we will be bringing you SUG 5 results all night long.
The Roseland Theatre in Portland, Oregon plays host to SUG 5 on Sunday afternoon. The stacked card features a slough of talent on the preliminary portion of the card, but it’s the main card that sizzles.
The four-fight main card kicks off with Craig Jones vs. Ben Egli and then sees Andrew Alexander take on local star Joe Baize. The co-main event features one of mixed martial arts true veterans, as Phil Baroni takes on grappling sensation AJ Agazarm.
The main event is battle between two ladies, as former Strikeforce women’s champion and BJJ brown belt Sarah Kaufman takes on Amanda Diggins.
The preliminary card kicks off at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET and will stream in its entirety on FloGrappling.com.
MAIN CARD
Sarah Kaufman vs. Amanda Diggins
Phil Baroni vs. AJ Agazarm
Andrew Alexander vs. Joe Baize
Craig Jones vs. Ben Egli
PRELIMINARY CARD
Bryan Marugg vs. Andrew Marshall
Bobby Emmons vs. Mike Dewitt
Lupita Godinez vs. Amy Montenegro
Ryan Hart vs. Howie Mole
JM Holland vs. Logan Skinner
Jake Watson vs. Micah Brakefield
David Mitchell vs. Mike Lambert
Liz Tracy vs. Katie Ericson
Justin Milani vs. Michael Collazo
Ricky Davison vs. Sage Brown
Jess Moore vs. Sam Hardy
Lingo Diaz vs. Shaun Kiatvongcharoen
Serenity Moody vs. Haley Vann
Aaron Neuman vs. Josh Williams
Jesseray Childrey vs. Corey Mullis
Stella Davison vs. Grace Gundrum
Riley Wiseman vs. Elijah Carlton
Erins Tambs vs. Sarah Seely
Alem Numic vs. Justin Silveira