Tyron Woodley wants to see Mike Perry rise to title contention

This weekend, UFC welterweight champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley appeared on the MMA training themed show the Fight Strength Podcast. The champ had much to say, but most notably, that he would like to see the very brash and aggressive Mike Perry rise to get a shot at his title.

On the show–hosted by MMASucka.com Senior Editor Jason Burgos, and American Top Team (ATT) strength coach (and MMASucka contributor) Phil Daru–the champ was asked about the recent barrage of attack tweets he has endured from fellow ATT affiliated fighter Colby Covington. However, Woodley bypassed giving Colvington any credit, and instead chose to heap praise on another rising welterweight fighter–Mike Perry.

“The only guy that I kind of respect, that talks some stuff about me, is Mike Perry,” said Woodley. The champ went on to talk about a little known story where the 11-1 fighter purposely attended a seminar Woodley was teaching at in Orlando, Florida. Which is actually the rising star’s hometown. He would actually go up to Woodley, and inform him he was coming for his belt.

The confrontation made a positive impression on Woodley. “Those are the kind of guys I love to walk across the octagon[against],” he said. “If you can pull up to me, in my face, now you’ve got my respect.” It is a respect that made Woodley admit he is rooting for Perry to earn a title opportunity. “If there was anyone in the division I would want to see, kind of make it to the top, and want to share the octagon with, it would probably be that dude,” he said.

Perry is 4-1 in the promotion, with all four of his wins via highlight-reel finishes from strikes. He is often mentioned as a possible contender as the UFC calendar nears 2018.

Woodley also talked about the race issues going on in his home state of Missouri, how his shoulder rehab is coming along, and even his missed opportunity at being in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

