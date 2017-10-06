Bellator MMA heads back to Thackerville, OK with another great night of fights.
In the main event, bantamweight champion Eduardo “Dudu” Dantas looks to defend his title vs. high-level wrestling prospect Darrion “The Wolf” Caldwell.
In the co-main event, former featherweight titleholder Daniel Straus returns to action to take on surging featherweight up-and-comer Emmanuel Sanchez.
Bellator 184 – Live Results
Rounding out the main card; former multi-rime featherweight champion Pat Curran returns to take on heavy-handed Brazilian striker John Texeira. Also, former LFA and RFA bantamweight champion Leandro Higo looks to rebound following a close loss to Dantas when he takes on the only man to defeat Caldwell; Joe Taimanglo.
The prelims will be topped by a great lightweight fight between Steve Kozola and Carrington Banks.
Check out the entire fight card below, which will be updated with live results throughout the night.
Main Card – 9pm ET
- Darrion Caldwell def. Eduardo Dantas via Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 50-45)
- Emmanuel Sanchez def. Daniel Straus via Submission (Triangle Choke) at 1:56 of Round 3
- Pat Curran vs. John Teixeira via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)
- Leandro Higo def. Joe Taimanglo via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Prelims – 7pm ET
- Carrington Banks def. Steve Kozola via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-25, 30-25)
- Teagan Dooley def. DeMarcus Simmons via Submission (Americana) at 2:12 of Round 2
- Westin Wilson def. LJ Hermreck via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 0:55 of Round 2
- Chance Rencountre def. Justin Patterson via Submission (D’Arce Choke) at 2:58 of Round 1
- Sean Holden def. Shakir McKillip via TKO (Strikes) at 4:39 of Round 2
- Manny Muro def. Emmanuel Rivera via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Kendall Carnahan def. Daniel Carey via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)