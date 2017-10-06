Bellator MMA heads back to Thackerville, OK with another great night of fights.

In the main event, bantamweight champion Eduardo “Dudu” Dantas looks to defend his title vs. high-level wrestling prospect Darrion “The Wolf” Caldwell.

In the co-main event, former featherweight titleholder Daniel Straus returns to action to take on surging featherweight up-and-comer Emmanuel Sanchez.

Bellator 184 – Live Results

Rounding out the main card; former multi-rime featherweight champion Pat Curran returns to take on heavy-handed Brazilian striker John Texeira. Also, former LFA and RFA bantamweight champion Leandro Higo looks to rebound following a close loss to Dantas when he takes on the only man to defeat Caldwell; Joe Taimanglo.

The prelims will be topped by a great lightweight fight between Steve Kozola and Carrington Banks.

Check out the entire fight card below, which will be updated with live results throughout the night.

Main Card – 9pm ET

Darrion Caldwell def. Eduardo Dantas via Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 50-45)

Emmanuel Sanchez def. Daniel Straus via Submission (Triangle Choke) at 1:56 of Round 3

Pat Curran vs. John Teixeira via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)

Leandro Higo def. Joe Taimanglo via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Prelims – 7pm ET