Bellator 184 – Live Results

By
Mike Skytte
-
Photo via Bellator MMA

Bellator MMA heads back to Thackerville, OK with another great night of fights.

In the main event, bantamweight champion Eduardo “Dudu” Dantas looks to defend his title vs. high-level wrestling prospect Darrion “The Wolf” Caldwell.

In the co-main event, former featherweight titleholder Daniel Straus returns to action to take on surging featherweight up-and-comer Emmanuel Sanchez.

Rounding out the main card; former multi-rime featherweight champion Pat Curran returns to take on heavy-handed Brazilian striker John Texeira. Also, former LFA and RFA bantamweight champion Leandro Higo looks to rebound following a close loss to Dantas when he takes on the only man to defeat Caldwell; Joe Taimanglo.

The prelims will be topped by a great lightweight fight between Steve Kozola and Carrington Banks.

Check out the entire fight card below, which will be updated with live results throughout the night.

Main Card – 9pm ET

  • Darrion Caldwell def. Eduardo Dantas via Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 50-45)
  • Emmanuel Sanchez def. Daniel Straus via Submission (Triangle Choke) at 1:56 of Round 3
  • Pat Curran vs. John Teixeira via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)
  • Leandro Higo def. Joe Taimanglo via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Prelims – 7pm ET

  • Carrington Banks def. Steve Kozola via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-25, 30-25)
  • Teagan Dooley def. DeMarcus Simmons via Submission (Americana) at 2:12 of Round 2
  • Westin Wilson def. LJ Hermreck via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 0:55 of Round 2
  • Chance Rencountre def. Justin Patterson via Submission (D’Arce Choke) at 2:58 of Round 1
  • Sean Holden def. Shakir McKillip via TKO (Strikes) at 4:39 of Round 2
  • Manny Muro def. Emmanuel Rivera via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Kendall Carnahan def. Daniel Carey via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

