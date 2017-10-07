UFC 216 Live Results

By
Jeremy Brand
-
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee face off during the UFC 216 weigh-in inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC returns to Las Vegas with two titles on the line and we will have UFC 216 live results for you all night long.

UFC 216 Live Results

The main event features a battle in the lightweight division, as Tony Ferguson takes on Kevin Lee for the interim UFC lightweight championship. The only flyweight champion within the promotion, Demetrious Johnson will take on Ray Borg in the evening’s co-main event to see who will reign on top of the 125-pound division.

The pay-per-view also features former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, as he takes on Derrick Lewis.

MAIN CARD (PPV – 7 p.m PT/10 p.m. ET)

Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee
Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg
Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis
Mara Romero Borella vs. Kalindra Faria
Beneil Dariush vs Evan Dunham

PRELIMINARY CARD (FX – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Tom Duquesnoy vs. Cody Stamann
Matt Schnell vs. Marco Beltran
Bobby Green vs. Lando Vannata
Pearl Gonzalez vs. Poliana Botelho

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET)

Walt Harris vs. Mark Godbeer
John Moraga vs. Magomed Bibulatov
Thales Leites vs. Brad Tavares

MAIN IMAGE:

Embed from Getty Images

SHARE
Previous articleWatch UFC 216 on MMASucka.com
Jeremy Brand
Jeremy Brand started up this lovechild called MMASucka.com back in 2008. It began as a hobby project and has turned into much more. In his spare time, you can find Jeremy on the mats, as he is a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here