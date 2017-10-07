The UFC returns to Las Vegas with two titles on the line and we will have UFC 216 live results for you all night long.
UFC 216 Live Results
The main event features a battle in the lightweight division, as Tony Ferguson takes on Kevin Lee for the interim UFC lightweight championship. The only flyweight champion within the promotion, Demetrious Johnson will take on Ray Borg in the evening’s co-main event to see who will reign on top of the 125-pound division.
The pay-per-view also features former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, as he takes on Derrick Lewis.
MAIN CARD (PPV – 7 p.m PT/10 p.m. ET)
Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee
Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg
Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis
Mara Romero Borella vs. Kalindra Faria
Beneil Dariush vs Evan Dunham
PRELIMINARY CARD (FX – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)
Tom Duquesnoy vs. Cody Stamann
Matt Schnell vs. Marco Beltran
Bobby Green vs. Lando Vannata
Pearl Gonzalez vs. Poliana Botelho
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET)
Walt Harris vs. Mark Godbeer
John Moraga vs. Magomed Bibulatov
Thales Leites vs. Brad Tavares
