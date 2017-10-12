Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael dos Anjos set for clash in Winnipeg

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 30: Robbie Lawler prepares for the round to begin before facing Tyron Woodley in their welterweight championship bout during the UFC 201 event on July 30, 2016 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC’s return to Winnipeg this December and the main event is a battle between two former title holders. The UFC on FOX 26 main event will be Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael dos Anjos.

UFC officials announced the bout on Thursday morning.

Lawler (28-11) returned to the Octagon in July after a year long hiatus following his title loss to Tyron Woodley at UFC 201. He was able to pick up a victory in his most recent bout against Donald Cerrone at UFC 214.

dos Anjos (27-9) made the move from lightweight to welterweight and has since gone on a two-fight winning streak. After tapping out Neil Magny at UFC 216 this past month, dos Anjos called out the champ Woodley.

UFC on FOX 26 goes down on December 16 from the Bell MTS Centre. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LAWLER vs. DOS ANJOS will also boast the following fights:

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Jared Cannonier

Tim Elliott vs. Justin Scoggins

Chad Laprise vs. Galore Bofando

John Makdessi vs,Abel Trujillo

Nordine Taleb vs. Sultan Aliev

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Oluwale Bamgbose

Vitor Miranda vs. Julian Marquez

