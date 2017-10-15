Mat Wars: Episode 3

Mat Wars is back for episode 3.

In the first season, Titan MMA/West Coast BJJ Brown Belt Micah Brakefield is the star of the show and will take on the lower mainland’s best grapplers.

Brakefield embarks on Burnaby BJJ in episode 3 of the season and takes on the always dangerous brown belt, Matt Kwan.

Mat Wars: A New Choke Logo by Dave “The Voice” Boyce.

