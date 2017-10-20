MMASucka will be live from the Mohegan Sun Arena posting updates and results from press row at Bellator 185. Headlined by the debuting Gegard Mousasi facing one-time middleweight champion Alexander Shlemenko, the main card includes five bouts and starts at 9:00 pm EST on Spike TV.

Leading up to fight night, the event has been plagued by injuries. Causing the main card to be reshuffled several times. The original co-main event was set to pit Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal against former light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary, in what was likely a number one contender elimination scrap. However, earlier in the month “Mo” was removed from the card due to injury. McGeary was given a new opponent—Bubba McDaniel—but a week later McGeary suffered an injury of his own and that bout was canceled too. Though, the onslaught of injuries did not end there.

Bellator 185: Mousasi vs. Shlemenko main card updates and results

Earlier this week, the most recent attempt at putting together a solid co-main event fell through once again. Brennan Ward suffered an injury and his planned fight with fan-favorite David Rickels was also hit with the co-main event jinx, and subsequently cancelled. Not to be outdone, Neiman Gracie’s (the latest Gracie family member making strides for greatness in MMA) original opponent Javier Torres was also dismissed from the card because of injury.

All said and done, the card still features the much anticipated debut of Mousasi–who was on an absolute tear before departing the UFC for greener financial pastures–and champion boxer turned MMA pugilist Heather Hardy will have more attention put on her second bout in the Bellator cage. Here is how tonight’s card shakes out.

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ana Julaton (2-2) vs. Lisa Blaine (1-0)

Lightweight Bout: Ryan Quinn (13-7) vs. Marcus Surin (4-0)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Heather Hardy (1-0) vs. Kristina Williams (Debut)

Welterweight Bout: Neiman Gracie (6-0) vs. Zak Bucia (18-8)

Middleweight Bout: Gegard Mousasi (42-6-2) vs. Alexander Shlemenko (56-9, 1 NC)

