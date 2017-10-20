The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcasted weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

The upcoming UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Till event features a huge step up in competition for the undefeated prospect Darren Till, as he meets Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event from Gdansk, Poland. In the first half of this week’s episode we preview the entire card, which will be airing on UFC Fight Pass this upcoming Saturday.

In the second half of the episode we catch up on the past week of MMA news, including Henry Cejudo’s injury due to California wildfire, Mark Hunt’s removal from the UFC Sydney event in November, and the UFC 217: Bisping vs. St. Pierre press conference from Toronto.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Hammer Radio: Cerrone vs Till Preview and More

