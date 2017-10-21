Eddie Bravo’s thirteenth invitational series goes down on Sunday October 22 from The Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, California. We will have EBI 13 live results all night long.

Keep up with EBI 13 Live Results

This edition of the invitational features the lightweights. Champion Garry Tonon will look to keep the belt wrapped around his waist, but the field is very deep this time around. Other competitors to keep an eye out for are Bill Cooper, Vagner Rocha, Nathan Orchard and many more.

The event airs live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass.

Check out full EBI 13 results below.

OPENING ROUND

Garry Tonon vs. Chance Braud

Ross Keeping vs. John Battle

Andreas Achinotis Perales vs. Lucas Valente

Bill Cooper vs. James Gonzalez

Vagner Rocha vs. Issa Able

PJ Barch vs. Jason Soares

Mike Padilla vs. Mikey Main

Nathan Orchard vs. Brandon Walensky

Check out the countdown video below.