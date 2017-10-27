The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcasted weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

This week’s UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida features the return of Lyoto “The Dragon” Machida from his eighteen-month suspension, to face top ten Middleweight Derek Brunson in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This episode we preview all of the fights on that card, which also includes a high level Welterweight co-main event between Demian Maia and Colby Covington.

In the second half of the show, we discuss the results of UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till including Darren Till’s star-making performance, as well as Gegard Mousasi’s debut in Bellator, and the week in MMA news.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Hammer Radio: Brunson vs Machida Preview and More

