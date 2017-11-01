Could Bellator 186 Steal the UFC 217 Spotlight

It is a big weekend for fight fans and there is a chance Bellator could steal the spotlight. Bellator 186 gears up for their show this Friday at State College. While UFC gears up for their show at the famed Madison Square Garden. While the UFC has loaded this card with three huge title fights there is one thing that may stick out to fight fans, Bellator is free. They also bring a former top-five perennial contender in the UFC as their champion, Ryan Bader. Most casual fans are instantly going to be drawn to the UFC 217 card, there are hidden gems on the Bellator card.

Bellator 186 vs UFC 217

UFC is riding the wave of Georges St. Pierre vs Michael Bisping, a fight that for many has come too late. Cody Garbradt vs T.J. Dillashaw shows promise but again the initial hype has been lost. While longtime fans of the fight game are going to get recognizable names such as Bader and Phil Davis for free. Each show contains multiple title fights and both contain the chance of seeing history.

The Ladies

The real difference in the appeal for many fight fans could come down to the ladies. The UFC brings in arguably the most dominant women’s champion. Joanna Jędrzejczyk is set to defend her title against fan favorite Rose Namajunas. However, Bellator jumps the gun on the UFC and crowns their first ever flyweight women’s champion. This is something that is the focus with this seasons TUF competition. There is a balance of nostalgia and fresh faces within each card. Which one will appeal to the fans more?

Which are you choosing?

Most hardcore fight fans are going to watch both cards. If you were going to choose just one, which one are you choosing? Free vs PPV, big names vs recognizable names, and both bring multiple titles. The best thing about being a fight fan is there always seems to be a choice in what to watch. Watch both and compare later or miss out and wish you would have watched them all. This weekend will make history. Are you watching?

