Former UFC Welterweight Champion Georges St-Pierre returns to the UFC this Saturday night for the first time in over four years to challenge current UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping. During the first half of this week’s episode we preview all three of the UFC 217 title fights, which also include UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw, and UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas.

In the second half of the show we preview the rest of the UFC 217 card. Finally, we discuss the results of UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida from Sao Paulo, which included breakout performances from Derek Brunson and Colby Covington.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Hammer Radio: GSP Returns, UFC 217 Preview

MONTREAL, QC – APRIL 24: Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre interacts with fans during a Q&A session before the UFC 186 weigh-in event at Metropolis on April 24, 2015 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)