Madison Square Garden in New York City plays host to the biggest fight card of 2017, UFC 217. It will be headlined by the return of the pound for pound king, Georges St-Pierre, as he moves up a weight class to take on 185-pound champ Michael Bisping. In the co-main event, Cody Garbrandt will put his bantamweight title on the line against former champ TJ Dillashaw. If that wasn’t enough, a third title is up for grabs, as 115-pound women’s champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk takes on Rose Namajunas. With three titles on the line, a lot of the card has not been talked about, so this is a new series called Under the Radar UFC 217.

Fights flying under the radar at UFC 217

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricardo Ramos

Kicking off the UFC Fight Pass prelims is a bout between two up and coming fighters.

Aiemann Zahabi, a training partner of St-Pierre and younger brother of Tristar coach Firas, is undefeated at 7-0 in his pro career. He fought in regional promotions before being signed to the UFC and debuting in early 2017.

Like Zahabi, his opponent Ricardo Ramos has fought once for the promotion as well, earning a decision against Michinori Tanaka at UFC Fight Night 104. Ramos won his first eight fights before falling short at Legacy FC 51 against Manny Vazquez. He has since gone on a two-fight winning streak and is 10-1 overall.

If this bantamweight contest doesn’t get fans drooling for what is coming on the card, I don’t know what will.

Mickey Gall vs. Randy Brown

Two guys from ‘Dana White’s Lookin’ for a Fight’ will square off, as Mickey Gall takes on Randy Brown.

Gall hasn’t fought since his big victory in December of last year against Sage Northcutt. Brown fought in February when he lost in his second UFC outing against Belal Muhammad.

Both men are known for their finishes. Gall is undefeated at 4-0, with all four victories coming by submission. While Brown is 9-2, with eight of his nine victories coming via stoppage.

The top of the welterweight division has looked rather bleak for quite some time, so a shining star could emerge from this bout. Keep an eye on Gall vs. Brown.

James Vick vs. Joseph Duffy

The last fight on the preliminary card is very intriguing. Two lightweight fighters that have been around the block, as James Vick takes on Joseph Duffy.

Coming off The Ultimate Fighter 15, Vick went on to win his next five fights. Unfortunately, he hit a roadblock against Beneil Dariush last year but has since won two in a row. At 6’3″ and 155-pound, Vick poses trouble for his opponents, both on the feet and on the canvas.

On the other side of the table, 4-1 since signing with the UFC in 2015. Duffy is most well known for his submission victory against Conor McGregor in Cage Warriors back in 2010. But he has begun to make a name for himself with UFC faithful, with three stoppage finishes.

This fight should get fans eager for the pay-per-view that will begin immediately following the contest.

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 10: Mickey Gall celebrates after defeating Phil ‘CM Punk’ Brooks by submission in their welterweight bout during the UFC 203 event at Quicken Loans Arena on September 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)