Anderson Silva removed from UFC Fight Night 122 due to USADA flagging

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva has been removed from UFC Fight Night 22 due to a USADA flagging. Unfortunately his main event bout against Kelvin Gastelum has gone down the drain, but the organization is seeking a replacement.

On Friday, UFC officials announced the news and released the following statement on their website:

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Anderson Silva of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on October 26, 2017. As a result, Silva has been provisionally suspended by USADA. Due to the proximity of Silva’s upcoming scheduled bout at UFC Fight Night, Shanghai, China on November 25, 2017 against Kelvin Gastelum, Silva has been removed from the card and UFC is currently seeking a replacement.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Silva. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”

This isn’t the first time Silva has failed a drug test, but it is the first under the USADA program. In 2015, the Brazilian was given a one-year suspension and $380,000 fine from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Gastelum took to Twitter after finding out about the violation.

Currently have my manager @AliAbdelaziz00 in negotiations fir a possible opponent! — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) November 10, 2017

Silva (34-8, 1NC) most recently fought Derek Brunson and earned a unanimous decision at UFC 208 in February. Prior to that victory, the former champ was riding a 0-4 and 1 no-contest streak.

