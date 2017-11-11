Tonight on November 11, 2017, UFC makes it’s return to the state of Virginia with UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Pettis. We will bring you UFC Fight Night 120 live results all night long.
UFC Fight Night 120 live results
952 days ago was the last time that UFC did an event in Virginia, with Mendes vs. Lamas headlining that show. Tonight, we have a Lightweight showdown between Dustin Poirier and Anthony Pettis in the main event.
UPDATE: Early Prelims have been delayed by 30 mins. It is now starting at 7 p.m. EST.
MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)
Dustin Poirier vs. Anthony Pettis
Matt Brown vs. Diego Sanchez
Júnior Albini vs. Andrei Arlovski
Nate Marquardt vs. Cezar Ferreira
Raphael Assunção vs. Matthew Lopez
Joe Lauzon vs. Clay Guida
PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)
John Dodson vs. Marlon Moraes
Tatiana Suarez vs. Viviane Pereira
Sage Northcutt vs. Michel Quiñones
Angela Hill vs. Nina Ansaroff
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET)
Court McGee vs. Sean Strickland
Jake Collier def. Marcel Fortuna via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Karl Robertson def. Darren Stewart via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:41 of Round 1
