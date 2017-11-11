Tonight on November 11, 2017, UFC makes it’s return to the state of Virginia with UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Pettis. We will bring you UFC Fight Night 120 live results all night long.

UFC Fight Night 120 live results

952 days ago was the last time that UFC did an event in Virginia, with Mendes vs. Lamas headlining that show. Tonight, we have a Lightweight showdown between Dustin Poirier and Anthony Pettis in the main event.

UPDATE: Early Prelims have been delayed by 30 mins. It is now starting at 7 p.m. EST.

Keep up with this article for live results throughout the night.

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Dustin Poirier vs. Anthony Pettis

Matt Brown vs. Diego Sanchez

Júnior Albini vs. Andrei Arlovski

Nate Marquardt vs. Cezar Ferreira

Raphael Assunção vs. Matthew Lopez

Joe Lauzon vs. Clay Guida

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

John Dodson vs. Marlon Moraes

Tatiana Suarez vs. Viviane Pereira

Sage Northcutt vs. Michel Quiñones

Angela Hill vs. Nina Ansaroff

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET)

Court McGee vs. Sean Strickland

Jake Collier def. Marcel Fortuna via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Karl Robertson def. Darren Stewart via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:41 of Round 1

Featured Image:

Embed from Getty Images