Eddie Bravo has put on thirteen EBI events, and now comes the next generation of his brain child. On Sunday November 12, the first Combat Jiu-Jitsu Worlds goes down from The Florentine Gardens El Monte. We will bring you Combat Jiu-Jitsu Worlds 1 results all night long.

Combat Jiu-Jitsu Worlds 1 Results

Some of the best grapplers in the world will take to the mats, alone with some UFC veterans.

The event is split into two weight classes, lightweight and bantamweight. Each division features eight combatants vying for the title of Combat Jiu-Jitsu champion.

Notable names are Chad George, Baret Yoshida, Wilson Reis, Tyson Griffin, Nathan Orchard and Vagner Rocha.

You can catch all the action live on InchbyInch.Tv or UFC Fight Pass beginning at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

Check out full results below.

Bantamweight Opening Round

Chad George vs. Baret Yoshida

Wilson Reis vs. Ben Eddy

JM Holland vs. Sidemar Honorio

Nick Honstein vs. Nick Pace

Lightweight Opening Round

Tyson Griffin vs. James Gonzalez

Nathan Orchard vs. Samson Phommabout

Rafael Domingos vs. Jason Hayden

Vagner Rocha vs. Mikey Zindler

Undercard

Denny Prokopos vs. Elias Anderson

Rey De Leon def. Laird Anderson via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) in Overtime