Eddie Bravo has put on thirteen EBI events, and now comes the next generation of his brain child. On Sunday November 12, the first Combat Jiu-Jitsu Worlds goes down from The Florentine Gardens El Monte. We will bring you Combat Jiu-Jitsu Worlds 1 results all night long.
Some of the best grapplers in the world will take to the mats, alone with some UFC veterans.
The event is split into two weight classes, lightweight and bantamweight. Each division features eight combatants vying for the title of Combat Jiu-Jitsu champion.
Notable names are Chad George, Baret Yoshida, Wilson Reis, Tyson Griffin, Nathan Orchard and Vagner Rocha.
You can catch all the action live on InchbyInch.Tv or UFC Fight Pass beginning at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.
Check out full results below.
Bantamweight Opening Round
Chad George vs. Baret Yoshida
Wilson Reis vs. Ben Eddy
JM Holland vs. Sidemar Honorio
Nick Honstein vs. Nick Pace
Lightweight Opening Round
Tyson Griffin vs. James Gonzalez
Nathan Orchard vs. Samson Phommabout
Rafael Domingos vs. Jason Hayden
Vagner Rocha vs. Mikey Zindler
Undercard
Denny Prokopos vs. Elias Anderson
Rey De Leon def. Laird Anderson via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) in Overtime