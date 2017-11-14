Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace Mackenzie Dern (4-0) announced Monday on The MMA Hour to Ariel Helwani that she has signed to Invicta Fighting Championships.

She will make her debut for the all-women’s organization at Invicta FC 26 on Dec. 8. She’ll fight Kaline Medeiros (8-5 MMA, 2-1 IFC), who came up short against Angela Hill for the Invicta strawweight title.

Mackenzie Dern Signs with Invicta FC

The fight will take place in the strawweight division. Dern last fought Mandy Polk at flyweight due to trouble making the cut to 116 in her previous two bouts. The 24-year-old remains undefeated in her professional MMA career thus far. She holds victories over Polk, Katherine Roy, Montana Stewart and Kenia Rosas under a combination of the Legacy FC and Legacy Fighting Alliance banners.

Dern submitted Stewart with an omoplata/rear-naked choke combination, one of the best submissions of 2016. On paper, Medeiros is Dern’s stiffest test so far because of who “The Dark Angel” has fought.

Medeiros has defeated Aline Serio and then-undefeated Manjit Kolekar in her Invicta tenure thus far, before dropping a unanimous decision to Hill.

The signing is a major step in the ground specialist’s UFC aspirations due to Invicta’s partnership with the UFC.