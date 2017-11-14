Oddsmakers Flip Flop on a McGregor vs. De La Hoya Bout

On Monday, former boxing standout Oscar De La Hoya stated that he had been training and would come out of retirement to face Conor McGregor. Well, Tuesday morning oddsmakers decided to throw out some possible odds on the bout–and they weren’t consistent. They definitely flip flop on a potential McGregor vs. De La Hoya bout.

McGregor vs. De La Hoya Bout Flip Flop by Oddsmakers

BetDSI.eu has McGregor as the slight favorite, while Bodog.ca is leaning towards De La Hoya.

According to BetDSI if the fight were to take place in 2018 they have McGregor at a -125 favorite and De La Hoya a +105 underdog.

“This isn’t a GOAT versus an untrained boxer scenario all over again. With proper time to train, we expect McGregor to be quite competitive in the ring, particularly against an aging De La Hoya that doesn’t possess the quickness or power he may need to win,” stated the folks at BetDSI.

Bodog’s oddsmakers are placing De La Hoya at a -140 favorite and McGregor coming in even.

They had a few other prop odds as well, including:

Will Oscar De La Hoya Fight in 2018?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will Oscar De La Hoya Fight Conor McGregor in 2018?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -700 (1/7)

De La Hoya (39-6) has not fought inside the boxing ring since his 2008 loss to Manny Pacquaio. He has however fought in other aspects of life, including substance abuse. His latest run in with the law was in January of this year when the former multi-promotion champion was arrested for driving under the influence in Pasadena, California.

McGregor (0-1) has only fought once as a professional boxer and that was his most recent bout. He lost to Floyd Mayweather in their money fight via TKO in the tenth round.

MAIN IMAGE:

Embed from Getty Images