Bellator 190 in Italy has added a fantastic lightweight clash to its main card, as promotional veteran takes on promotional newcomer.

The bout was announced by Luka Jelcic.

My next fight will be on the 9th of December, on Bellator MMA in Florence, Italy. Thank you to my coach @John_Kavanagh and @BellatorMMA for making it happen. A huge thank you to my team and sponsors! Let's go!!! #TeamHitman #SBGi pic.twitter.com/ysi6lJLA5s — Luka Jelcic (@JelcicLuka) November 13, 2017

Brandon Girtz vs. Luka Jelcic added to Bellator 190 in Italy

Fighting out of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Brandon Girtz (14-7) will head to Florence, Italy having lost three-straight. In late-2016, Girtz had a three-fight win streak snapped when he lost to Adam Piccolotti at Bellator 165. He then fought at a catchweight of 165-pounds and lost once more to Fernando Gonzalez. In his last outing, Girtz had an arguable fight of the year contender vs. Derek Campos back in July. Unfortunately, the slugfest came to an end at the tail-end of round two when the doctor ruled him unable to continue due to a nasty forehead gash.

Funnily enough, his last win back in November 2015 was a 37-second KO vs. Derek Campos. Two years prior, the two began their eventual trilogy, with Campos earning a unanimous decision victory over Girtz.

A member of Straight Blast Gym, Croatia’s Luka Jelcic (10-2) is the current FFC Lightweight Champion. Currently on a four-fight win streak that feature four first-round finishes, Jelcic most recently needed just 75-seconds to stop Roberto Pastuch with elbows to defend his FFC title. He makes his debut with a ton of momentum behind him as he faces a Bellator MMA mainstay.

Bellator 190 takes place on December 9 at the Nelson Mandela Forum in Florence, Italy. The show will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between Rafael Carvalho and Italian legend Alessio Sakara. The only other bout confirmed for the show is a women’s flyweight contest between Lena Ovchynnikova and Alejandra Lara.

This will be yet another co-promoted show with Bellator Kickboxing. The kickboxing portion will feature another Italian legend in the form of Giorgio Petrosyan.

__________

