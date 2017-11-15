Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz Welterweight title match rumored for UFC 219

A welterweight title match between Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz has been widely rumored to headline UFC 219, although neither the Diaz camp nor the Woodley camp has confirmed this to be true as of now.

Woodley (18-3-1) most recently successfully defended his UFC Welterweight title against welterweight contender Demian Maia at UFC 214 in July, a fight that ended in Woodley’s favor via Unanimous decision after five rounds.

Nate Diaz (19-11) last appeared in the octagon August 20, 2016 in a fight that ultimately ended in a loss via majority decision in favor of Conor McGregor.

UFC Lightweight Nate Diaz had not planned to fight in the octagon until being offered either the McGregor-Diaz trilogy or a payday from the UFC that he feels he earned. Woodley was set to take the rest of 2017 off with a shoulder injury, however, perhaps feels a fight with Diaz could mean a big payday for both parties.

Diaz has previously fought in the welterweight division with a record of (3-3) at 170 lbs including wins over Rory Markham, Marcus Davis and Conor McGregor but also holds losses to Dong Hyun Kim, Rory MacDonald and Mcgregor respectively.

As UFC 219 quickly approaches, they have yet to fill the main event slot for the night. A title fight including the current 170 lbs champion defending his title against the younger of the Diaz brothers might just give this event the spark it desperately needs. Tyron Woodley, as well as Nate Diaz, have been in search of an opportunity to prove their worth to the UFC in terms of PPV numbers. They have also looked to prove that they can fill the main event role. They might just have hit the perfect time and place to do it with many of the current UFC champions not available at the moment.

UFC 219 is set to take place on December 30, 2017 at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main Photo: LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 19: UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley poses for the media during the UFC 209 Ultimate Media Day event inside The Park Theater on January 19, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Juan Cardenas/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)