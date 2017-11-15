Tyron Woodley opens as favorite in potential Nate Diaz fight

On Tuesday afternoon the Twitterverse was buzzing with news that Nate Diaz was in a fight camp. It was then announced that he would potentially be taking on Tyron Woodley at UFC 219. Well, the oddsmakers have thrown their feet in the sand and given their odds for the potential match-up. Woodley opens as favorite in the possibility of a fight with Diaz at UFC 219.

Tyron Woodley opens as favorite over Nate Diaz

Our friends over at Bodog.ca have the current UFC welterweight champion, Woodley at a -260 favorite, while Diaz is sitting as a +200 underdog.

Not only did Woodley tease that he was in fight camp on his Twitter account, but he also retweeted an article which asked the question of “Will it be @ TWooodley vs. @ NateDiaz209 or something else altogether?”\

With six-and-a-half weeks to go, UFC 219 is still without a confirmed main event. Who should headline the December 30 card in Vegas? Will it be @TWooodley vs. @NateDiaz209 or something else altogether? https://t.co/TgrQcBcBkD — Fighters Only (@FightersOnly) November 15, 2017

The Twitter account @mma_kings was first to bring light to the story, and followed up by Ariel Helwani, stating that it was definitely not a done deal just yet.

This was the rabbit in the hat I eluded to yesterday on the show. No deal yet, I’m told. They are getting creative. Couple other ideas, too. Event is 6 weeks away and no main event. https://t.co/96XuOBHzll — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 15, 2017

Woodley (16-3-1) is riding a 5-0-1 streak, dating back to his 2014 decision loss to Rory MacDonald. “T-Wood” captured the 170-pound gold, when he knocked out Robbie Lawler at UFC 201 and has gone on to defend it twice, and earned a draw against Stephen Thompson at UFC 205.

Will Woodley vs. Diaz go down at UFC 219?

Diaz (19-11) has not fought since his 2016 majority decision loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 202. The Stockton native has earned Fight of the Night honors in his last three Octagon appearances.

UFC 219 goes down on December 30 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With the speculation of Woodley vs. Diaz being the main event, other match-ups targeted for the fight card are the following:

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Carla Esparza

Louis Smolka vs. Matheus Nicolau

Carlos Condit vs. Neil Magny

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Gökhan Saki

Dan Hooker vs. Marc Diakiese

Kamaru Usman vs. Emil Weber Meek

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza

Myles Jury vs. Rick Glenn

Marvin Vettori vs. Omari Akhmedov