The UFC 219 Main Event has finally been announced. The company had been searching for a headliner for its year-end show for quite some time. That search is now over. UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg will defend her title when she faces former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm. The UFC made the announcement via their official Twitter account.

UFC 219 Main Event Signed: Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm

Cyborg won the vacant title in July at UFC 214 with a victory over Tonya Evinger. The former Strikeforce and Invicta champion, Cyborg has a history of success in the division and is seen as not only the top Women’s featherweight but one of the top pound-for-pound women’s fighters in the world.

This is Holm’s second chance at the Featherweight Title. She lost the inaugural title match to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208. A former world champion boxer, Holm is best known in MMA circles for her knockout of then Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey at UFC 193.

UFC 219 is scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 30, 2017. Traditionally the pre-New Year’s show is one of the UFC’s biggest pay-per-view dates of the year.

The updated UFC 219 Fight Card is as Follows

Champion Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm for the UFC Women’s Featherweight Title

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza

Jimmie Rivera vs. Dominick Cruz

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Carla Esparza

Carlos Condit vs. Neil Magny

Gokhan Saki vs. Khalil Rountree

Matheus Nicolau vs. Louis Smolka

Myles Jury vs. Rick Glenn

Kamaru Usman vs. Emil Meek

Marc Diakiese vs. Dan Hooker

Main Photo by Josh Hedges / Forza LLC / Forza LLC via Getty Images Sport.