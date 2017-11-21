The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcast weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Tybura wound up being overshadowed by the pre-fight build-up when Fabricio Werdum threw a boomerang at Colby Covington. Although charges being filed, the show went on. And on. And on. In the first half of this week’s episode, we discuss all of the results of that event.

In the second half of the show, we preview the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs. Gastelum from Shanghai, China, and discuss the week in MMA news including the recently announced Cyborg vs. Holm fight, Volkan Oezdemir‘s arrest for battery, and a few recent UFC fighter cuts.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham, and Greg Persson.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham, and Greg Persson.

Hammer Radio: MMA Boomerang Flight and Sydney Fight Night

Main Photo: SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Fabricio Werdum of Brazil and Marcin Tybura of Poland face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in on November 18, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)