The Walkout Consultant: UFC Fight Night 122

UFC Fight Night 122 Walkout Songs

The UFC goes live on FightPass this weekend, with an event emanating from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China for UFC Fight Night 122. In the main event, former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping takes on Ultimate Fighter winner Kelvin Gastelum. However, the rest of the card is full of young fighters looking to make a mark. With uniforms in place, it’s now harder than ever for those athletes to make a lasting impression. One of the few ways left to do so is with walkout music. However, many fighters pick samey-sounding songs, overused songs, or songs that don’t fit their personal brand. That’s where I, the Walkout Consultant, come in. As MMASucka.com’s resident musicologist, I’m here to help these wayward fighters find better entrance music. So, without further ado, here… We… Go!

James Mulheron

What he last walked out: “Can’t Hold Us” – Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

What he should walk out to next: “Resistance” – Memoriam

There are a couple of reasons as to why James “The Juggernaut” Mulheron shouldn’t walk out to Macklemore’s “Can’t Hold Us.” The first reason is that women’s bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington has adopted the song as her walkout. The second reason is that, really, nobody should walk out to Macklemore, because Macklemore is awful. So what should the hard-hitting Brit walk out to? Something equally hard-hitting and British, I’d say. The crushing “Resistance” by Birmingham-based metallers Memoriam, with it’s foreboding intro, would be a vastly superior choice for “The Juggernaut.” Listen below.

Kailin Curran

What she last walked out to: “Entourage” Nick Lewis feat. Brandon J. Walker & Mr. 02tha

What she should walk out to next: “Just Because” – Jane’s Addiction

After three hard losses, it’s obvious that Kailin Curran needs to change something up. The young Hawaiian is already on the unhappy side of par in terms of her professional record, and one more defeat would spell the end of her UFC tenure. It doesn’t seem that she’s changed camps, but there are other things that can be changed. A more energetic walkout compared to her prior two, Nick Lewis and Chance the Rapper, may be in order. A good choice in this regard would be “Just Because” from Jane’s Addiction. The song’s upbeat, positive vibe might give Curran the psychological lift she needs to avoid a fourth consecutive loss and a pink slip. Listen below.

Keep it locked to MMASucka.com for more on UFC Fight Night 122 and other MMA events!