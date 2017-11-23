Cage Warriors 89 Preview and News

Cage Warriors is one of the top promotions in Europe and one of the feeder leagues sending fighters to the “Big Show”. Cage Warriors 89 will be live November 25th from the Lotto Arena in Antwerp, Belgium. The fight card will feature a banging 21 fights but I will preview the main attractions, that being the main card.

CW Welterweight Championship, Karl Amoussou (24-7-2) Vs. Dominique Steele (15-9)

With a total of 42 fighters on the card, Amoussou would be the main attraction. He is very well known, especially for his time in Bellator where he had nine fights with the promotion. Amoussou has been around for a while, but this is arguably the best he’s ever looked. He is currently riding a seven-fight win streak. When it comes to skills, Amoussou is a killer on the feet and a three-time Jiu-Jitsu Combat World Champion, as well as a black belt in Judo.

Steele was signed to the UFC in 2015 and boasted a record of 1-4 within the promotion. Since the release, Steel won his sole fight by unanimous decision last month. This is a big fight for Amoussou. A win here could be his ticket to the UFC.

CW Heavyweight Championship, Mauro Cerilli (10-2) Vs. Nills van Noord (18-8-2)

Cerilli is one of the top prospects out of Italy. At 34-years-old though, he needs to make a statement now. Cerilli holds an impressive record and is on a three-fight winning streak. Cerilli is fun to watch. He loves to throw his hands, but is a better wrestler and solid on top. Nills is taking this fight on short notice after Karl Moore was forced to pull out of the bout. Nills is coming into this fight as a big underdog, but could make a name for himself with an upset.

Catchweight Bout, Cindy Dandois (8-3) Vs. Kerry Hughes (3-2)

Dandois is coming off a loss in the UFC against the promotions #10 ranked bantamweight, Alexis Davis. Despite only one fight in the UFC, a loss against a ranked fighter, she was released. She is now set to fight for Cage Warriors as well as for RIZIN FF. Hughes is another fighter that is a heavy underdog. Her career record of 3-2 is unimpressive. Her lack of top end fight experience also points to Dandois taking this one. Dandois is a grappler. If Hughes can keep the fight standing, that is her best opportunity to pull off the upset.

Welterweight, Tommy Depret (12-5) Vs. John Maguire (25-9)

These two veterans are both looking to stay in the fight game. Depret is actually coming off a little more than a two-and-a-half year layoff, but is coming off two consecutive wins. Maguire is very well known. He fought for many top promotions around the world including having five fights inside the UFC octagon. Both are talented grapplers but I would say Maguire is expected to win, based on being the more active fighter.

Featherweight, Ayton De Paepe (7-0) Vs. Jack Shore (6-0)

It is a battle of two young undefeated prospects in the featherweight division. Whoever wins this match-up will really set himself up for great things in the future, especially in this promotion. It could even mean a title shot. Ayton De Paepe is making his debut under the Cage Warriors banner. He is coming off a championship win for the 360 Promotion in Belgium. Shore is making this his sixth fight with Cage Warriors. He is quickly rising up the rankings. A win could get him an even bigger fight. De Paepe will want to keep this on the feet. Shore is more comfortable on the mat. This should really a clash of styles.