As fans, we keep tabs on fighters before and after they compete. We hear their thoughts on opponents, their place in a weight class or organization, or just their bouts in general. But what do they think of the sport from our perspective and enjoy doing outside of the cage?

Get to know Erion Zekthi, who fights Jordan Collins on Dec. 1 at Shamrock FC 300.

Age- 25

Hometown- St. Louis, MO

MMA record- 2-1

Nickname: The Albanian One

Favorite mixed martial artists?

“Big fan of TJ Dillashaw, Conor McGregor, ‘Thug’ Rose [Namajunas], and Daniel Cormier. For many reasons. Not just their fighting style, but also how they conduct themselves off the mat.”

Mixed martial artists you currently look up to?

“No one. I’ve always skipped to the beat of my own drum.”

Favorite striking discipline?

“Bits of everything. I’m unorthodox. My first MMA gym even had the art of stick-fighting. They all pose pros and cons. I’m like a sponge, taking it all in.”

Favorite submission?

“The Albanian neck-hug AKA the Japanese necktie.”

Any other jobs outside of fighting?

“Financial business planner for Amdocs.”

If you were not fighting, you would…

“I wouldn’t be as successful as I am today. Fighting is what kept me sane through school, and it’s what keeps me sane in my current life. There’s no way I could go to work, come home, and live that 9-5 life. I need some sort of outlet.”

What are your hobbies?

“I love video games, going out to eat, sampling the delicacies of St. Louis. Pubs and bars. Chatting it up with friends. When I get to sit back and enjoy the people around me, it’s always a good time.”

Favorite food?

“Gyros.”

Favorite fast food joint?

“Tie between Chick Fil A and Taco Bell.”

Favorite candy?

“Mike and Ikes and Laffy Taffy.”

Favorite television show?

“Past: Dragon Ball Z.

Present: Game of Thrones”

Favorite movie?

“Gladiator.”

Favorite superhero?

“Thor.”

Favorite music artist?

“The Notorious B.I.G.”

Favorite video game?

“Final Fantasy X. The PS2 was my first gaming console and FFX was my first game I played on it. I have fond memories of that game.”

Favorite sports teams?

“St. Louis Blues.”

