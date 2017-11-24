The UFC hits mainland China for the very first time on Saturday September 25. The fight card goes down from the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. We will have UFC Fight Night 122 live results for you all night long.
UFC Fight Night 122 Live Results
Just four weeks after losing his UFC middleweight title to Georges St-Pierre, Michael Bisping will step back in the Octagon, as a short notice replacement against Kelvin Gastelum. In the evening’s co-main event, Li Jingliang will take on Zak Ottow.
The four-fight main card is rounded out by Wang Guan vs. Alex Caceres and Muslim Salikhov vs. Alex Garcia.
Check out full UFC Fight Night 122 live results below.
MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET)
Michael Bisping vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Li Jingliang (13-4) vs. Zak Ottow
Wang Guan (16-1-1) vs. Alex Caceres
Muslim Salikhov (12-1) vs. Alex Garcia
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 12:45 a.m. PT/3:45 a.m. ET)
Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Sheymon Moraes
Kenan Song vs. Bobby Nash
Kailin Curran vs. Xiaonan Yan
Pingyuan Liu vs. Bharat Khandare
Chase Sherman vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov
Yanan Wu vs. Gina Mazany
Wuliji Buren vs. Rolando Dy
Cyril Asker vs. James Mulheron
