The UFC hits mainland China for the very first time on Saturday September 25. The fight card goes down from the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. We will have UFC Fight Night 122 live results for you all night long.

UFC Fight Night 122 Live Results

Just four weeks after losing his UFC middleweight title to Georges St-Pierre, Michael Bisping will step back in the Octagon, as a short notice replacement against Kelvin Gastelum. In the evening’s co-main event, Li Jingliang will take on Zak Ottow.

The four-fight main card is rounded out by Wang Guan vs. Alex Caceres and Muslim Salikhov vs. Alex Garcia.

Check out full UFC Fight Night 122 live results below.

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET)

Michael Bisping vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Li Jingliang (13-4) vs. Zak Ottow

Wang Guan (16-1-1) vs. Alex Caceres

Muslim Salikhov (12-1) vs. Alex Garcia



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 12:45 a.m. PT/3:45 a.m. ET)

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Sheymon Moraes

Kenan Song vs. Bobby Nash

Kailin Curran vs. Xiaonan Yan

Pingyuan Liu vs. Bharat Khandare

Chase Sherman vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov

Yanan Wu vs. Gina Mazany

Wuliji Buren vs. Rolando Dy

Cyril Asker vs. James Mulheron

