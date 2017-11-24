UFC Shanghai isn’t the best card so I will not go into full detail on it. Here is the winning last-minute DraftKings lineup. The card starts at 3:45 am so make sure to get the picks in tonight.

UFC Shanghai: Lock it Up, Throw it Down, DFS Lineup

Bobby Nash

An 0-2 fighter at a high price point on DraftKings. He will garner low ownership, however, he is a high price for a reason. Nash is a great wrestler, fighting a nobody with no takedown defense. Nash gets you those takedown points and most likely a stoppage.

Zabit Magomedsharipov

He is the highest priced fighter on the card, and for good reason. He is good in all aspects and will be the better fighter everywhere. Zabit should hit some takedowns and mix in powerful strikes on his way to a dominant win.

Muslim Salikhov

A highly touted prospect that just knocked Melvin Guillard into oblivion. Salikhov’s opponent is no slouch, and throws bombs of his own, but Garcia’s muscle-bound frame tends to fade. Salikhov will take advantage with another spinning highlight knockout in the second round.

Bharat Kandare

He is a great wrestler and appeared to show up in amazing shape. Facing a pure striker Kandare should be able to get takedowns at will. For the price you can’t beat it.

Wang Gaun

Another up and coming prospect fighting a former prospect in Bruce Leeroy. Gaun will be faster and more explosive and has the home crowd behind him. Gaun shows that he is the new kid in town and gets an early finish.

Michael Bisping

I’m going to be honest, I don’t love Bisping here. He fits in this lineup and on a weak card I think he can get you the points to win in cash and has very high upside in tournaments. This is a five round fight so there are always points to be had. Bisping has never lost two in a row and is a tough SOB. Never count out The Count. Bisping shows he’s not done yet and wins us big money.