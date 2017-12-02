Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Detroit with a stacked card Saturday Dec. 2, 2017 with UFC 218: “Holloway vs. Aldo 2.” We will have UFC 218 results all night long.

Check out UFC 218 results below

UFC 218 will be headlined by the featherweight championship rematch between champion Max Holloway and former 145-pound kingpin Jose Aldo. While heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Francis Ngannou fight for a rumored title shot in the co-main event.

Full UFC 218 results below.

MAIN CARD (PPV – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Max Holloway def. Jose Aldo via TKO (Punches) at 4:51 of Round 3

Francis Ngannou def. Alistair Overeem via KO (Punch) at 1:42 of Round 1

Henry Cejudo def. Sergio Pettis via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Eddie Alvarez def. Justin Gaethje via TKO (Strikes) at 3:59 of Round 3

Tecia Torres def. Michelle Waterson via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Paul Felder def. Charles Oliveira via TKO (Elbows) at 4:06 of Round 2

Yancy Medeiros def. Alex Oliveira via TKO (Punches) at 2:02 of Round 3

David Teymur def. Drakkar Klose via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Felice Herrig def. Cortney Casey via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:15 p.m. PT/6:15 p.m. ET)

Amanda Cooper def. Angela Magana via TKO (Punches) at 4:34 of Round 2

Abdul Razak Alhassan def. Sabah Homasi via TKO (Punches) at 4:21 of Round 1

Dominick Reyes def. Jeremy Kimball via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 3:39 of Round 1

Justin Willis def. Allen Crowder via Knockout (Punches) at 2:33 of Round 1