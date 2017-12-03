Chael Sonnen’s Submission Underground (SUG) returns this evening for a stacked grappling card. We will bring you SUG 6 results all evening long.

We’ve got SUG 6 results

The five match main card features the best from the grappling and MMA world. In the main event, veteran MMA fighter and American Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Jake Shields takes on another MMA vet and BJJ black belt Gilbert Burns.

The big boys face off in the co-main event, as Portland’s own Fabiano Scherner takes on the former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia.

The main card is rounded out by AJ Agazarm vs. Nathan Orchard, Anthony Smith vs. David Mitchell and Vagner Rocha vs. Jesse Taylor.

SUG 6 goes down from the Roseland Theatre in downtown Portland, Oregon.

Check out full SUG 6 results below.

MAIN CARD

Jake Shields def. Gilbert Burns via Fastest Escape Time

Fabiano Scherner def. Tim Sylvia via Wrist Lock

Nathan Orchard def. AJ Agazarm via Rear-Naked Choke in Overtime

David Mitchell def. Anthony Smith via Triangle Choke

Vagner Rocha def. Jesse Taylor via Inverted Triangle

PRELIMINARY CARD

Carlos Sievert def. Shaun Kiatvongcharoen via Clock Choke

Phill Schwartz def. Jesse Brock via Armbar in Third Overtime

Sage Brown def. Russell Hare via North South Choke

Jake Martinez def. Phil Dunlap via North South Choke

Mike Dewitt def. Isiah Wright via Heel Hook

Haley Vann def. Sam Treperinas via Kneebar

Howie Mole def. Eddie Ziegler via Heel Hook

Lisa Ellis def. Shino Vanhoose via Toe Hold

Lingo Diaz def. Cruz Bryan via Armbar in Second Overtime

Jasmine Rocha def. Ella Prevost via Kimura

Sam Hardy def. Ericson Abalos via Heel Hook

Bobby McIntyre def. Jake Blaski via Rear-Naked Choke

Taimane Tata-Rodrigues def. Jaselyn Jones via Armbar

Tyree Fortune def. Dillon Duvall via Face Crank in First Overtime

Erin Tambs def. Sarah Keim via Armbar in First Overtime

Cash Burgess def. Cian Nelson via Armbar

David Urcino def. Anthony Bennett via Rear-Naked Choke

Chris Cabe vs. Ian King