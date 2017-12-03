Chael Sonnen’s Submission Underground (SUG) returns this evening for a stacked grappling card. We will bring you SUG 6 results all evening long.
The five match main card features the best from the grappling and MMA world. In the main event, veteran MMA fighter and American Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Jake Shields takes on another MMA vet and BJJ black belt Gilbert Burns.
The big boys face off in the co-main event, as Portland’s own Fabiano Scherner takes on the former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia.
The main card is rounded out by AJ Agazarm vs. Nathan Orchard, Anthony Smith vs. David Mitchell and Vagner Rocha vs. Jesse Taylor.
SUG 6 goes down from the Roseland Theatre in downtown Portland, Oregon.
MAIN CARD
Jake Shields def. Gilbert Burns via Fastest Escape Time
Fabiano Scherner def. Tim Sylvia via Wrist Lock
Nathan Orchard def. AJ Agazarm via Rear-Naked Choke in Overtime
David Mitchell def. Anthony Smith via Triangle Choke
Vagner Rocha def. Jesse Taylor via Inverted Triangle
PRELIMINARY CARD
Carlos Sievert def. Shaun Kiatvongcharoen via Clock Choke
Phill Schwartz def. Jesse Brock via Armbar in Third Overtime
Sage Brown def. Russell Hare via North South Choke
Jake Martinez def. Phil Dunlap via North South Choke
Mike Dewitt def. Isiah Wright via Heel Hook
Haley Vann def. Sam Treperinas via Kneebar
Howie Mole def. Eddie Ziegler via Heel Hook
Lisa Ellis def. Shino Vanhoose via Toe Hold
Lingo Diaz def. Cruz Bryan via Armbar in Second Overtime
Jasmine Rocha def. Ella Prevost via Kimura
Sam Hardy def. Ericson Abalos via Heel Hook
Bobby McIntyre def. Jake Blaski via Rear-Naked Choke
Taimane Tata-Rodrigues def. Jaselyn Jones via Armbar
Tyree Fortune def. Dillon Duvall via Face Crank in First Overtime
Erin Tambs def. Sarah Keim via Armbar in First Overtime
Cash Burgess def. Cian Nelson via Armbar
David Urcino def. Anthony Bennett via Rear-Naked Choke
Chris Cabe vs. Ian King
