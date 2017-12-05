Urban Fight Night has been showcasing MMA talents for a good while, and they offer the perfect opportunity for those looking to make their way in the sport to show what they’re about in the cage. They’re based in Liverpool, NSW, Australia, with the most recently hosted Urban Fight Night 13 over the past weekend saw 5 professional fights take place and 11 amateur bouts too. So let’s take a look at who beat who, and how and who were the real winners on another night of great MMA action down under.

Urban Fight Night 13

In terms of a great amateur line-up, there were nine bouts that were decided before the end via knockout or technical knockout, with the other two being wins via unanimous decision. So there was plenty of gripping action on the show. Mitchell Fear, Bruno Playfair, Adam Assuncao and Gokce Oncu made light work of their opponents, with stoppages inside Round 1. Pio Sofo, Luke McKenzie and Brandon Zielinski all managed to grab victories in Round 2, while Matt Sheffield and Kyle Mainstry ended proceedings in Round 3. Both Nelson Mayan and Nathan Matuir were impressive in their bouts too, winning by unanimous decision.

The pro card had everybody excited as there were some great fights lined up. The UFN light-heavyweight title was also on the line at Urban Fight Night 13, and it’s clear that these events are rapidly growing in popularity. More and more people are attending and more people are looking to get involved too, which is a positive step for both Urban Fight Night and MMA in general. Testimony to this positive trend is the increased media coverage and sports betting activity as per the industry leader Unibet.

In the pro bouts, Nathan Reddy managed to beat Duke Didier by the way of decision which saw him claim the vacant light-heavyweight title. Joshua Culibao and Sebastian also won by unanimous decision but the bouts involving Raymart Quintana and Michael Goufas Piper ended differently. Quintana managed to pick up a submission win against Danny Hooper in round 1 with a rear-naked choke, while Goufas knocked Aden Hawke out in just under 4 minutes with a vicious punch.

It was a great night of MMA action with the Nelson Mayan vs Julio Agati arguably the fight of the night. When it came to knockouts there were quite a few to choose from, but Bruno Playfair’s first-round stoppage against Hayden Limebeer probably just edges it, although there were 10 others to pick from. We saw Raymart Quintana perform a great rear-naked choke on Danny Hooper which was the only submission of the night. In terms of who was the best individual on the night, there was plenty to choose from but Michael Goufas Piper certainly delivered with his KO punch on Aden Hawke.

The next Urban Fight Night event is scheduled to take place on the 17th of February 2018 at the Whitlam Leisure Centre in Liverpool, NSW. It should once again have an action-packed MMA card, including both amateur and professional bouts. There’s already rumours of a featherweight title fight taking place too, so it’s one not to be missed.