The Walkout Consultant: UFC on FOX 26

UFC on FOX 26 Walkout Songs

The UFC is back on big FOX this weekend, live from the MTS Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. UFC on FOX 26 is topped by a welterweight war between former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler and former lightweight kingpin Rafael dos Anjos, two men well-established in the minds of fans. However, many other fighters are still trying to make an impact with those same fans. With uniforms in place, it’s now harder than ever for those athletes to make a lasting impression. One of the few ways left to do so is with walkout music. However, many fighters pick samey-sounding songs, overused songs, or songs that don’t fit their personal brand. That’s where I come in. As MMASucka.com’s resident musicologist, I’m here to help these wayward fighters find better entrance music. So, without further ado, here… We… Go!

Abel Trujillo

What he last walked out to: “Ran Off da Plug Twice” – Piles

What he should walk out to next: “Natural Born Killaz” – Ice Cube

There needs to be a moratorium on songs that sounds like they were made under the influence of sizzurp. It does not behoove a violent fighter like “Killa” Abel Trujillo to walk to a song that was written by a guy who sounds like he can barely walk, let alone talk. No, it doesn’t make sense. What does make sense, however, is for Trujillo to walk out to a song a bit more on-brand, that being “Natural Born Killaz” by Ice Cube. A west coast gangsta rap classic, the hard instrumentals and solid accompaniment from Dr. Dre are perfect for a fighter known for going to war. In fact, it’s a mystery why nobody has made it their own yet. Listen below, you’ll understand.



Galore Bofando



What he last walked out to: “I Am a Champion” – Best Football Motivation Ever

What he should walk out to: “Slam” – Onyx

Galore Bofando is a bad-ass. It is that simple. Why he’s walking out to what is basically a coach’s rant over ambient music is beyond me. So what song would work for a fighter whose only two losses are disqualifications for going overboard in putting down his opponent? Well, based on his win over Charlie Ward at UFC Fight Night 113, the only logical choice is “Slam” by Onyx. It’s got a bounce, a touch of violence, and a hook. You’ll know it when you hear it, and you’ll know that it would be in Bofando’s best interest to make this his signature walkout. Listen below.



