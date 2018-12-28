Brave CF 21: Saudi Arabia Live Results

Brave CF 21: Saudi Arabia is set to take place Friday, December 28, 2018, at 9:30 am CST live from King Abdullah Sports City Indoor Sports Hall in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The card contains 11 bouts and is set to be headlined by former UFC veteran Jeremy Kennedy as he takes his 12-1 record into the cage across from the 10-1-1 WSOF Russian veteran, Marat Magomedov. The card can be seen live on Fite.TV all across the globe.

The co-main event of the event will feature two of Eastern Europe’s best welterweights as former Titan FC veteran Rami Hamed takes on fellow Russian, Gadzhimusa Gadzhiev. Gadzhiev has been with Brave CF since the first event, Brave CF 1 in September 2016.

BRAVE CF 21 LIVE RESULTS

Jeremy Kennedy defeated Marat Magomedov via R3 TKO (ground and pound)

Rami Hamed defeated Gadzhimusa Gaziev via R1 TKO

Abdullah Al-Qahtani defeated Islam Reda via split decision

Ikram Aliskerov defeated Geraldo Coelho via R3 TKO

Mostafa Rashed defeated Najan Khan via R1 TKO

Hamza Kooheji defeated Yayong Wang via UD

Usman Nurmagomedov defeated Issei Moriyama via R1 TKO

Akhmed Magomedov defeated Gabriel Miranda via UD

Bruno Assis defeated Rustam Chsiev via R2 submission (triangle choke)

Ahmed Makki defeated Mohammed Gamal via R1 submission (north/south choke)

