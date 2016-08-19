Alex Ricci steps in for Josh Emmett against Jeremy Kennedy at UFC on FOX 21

Josh Emmett has been forced out of his UFC on FOX 21 bout with local sensation Jeremy Kennedy. The promotion announced to MMAJunkie.com that they would be searching for a Canadian lightweight replacement, and that’s exactly what they’ve done. Stepping in for Emmett is Ontario’s Alex Ricci.

MMASucka.com learned of the replacement from sources close to the bout.

Right after hearing of Emmett being injured, MMASucka.com contacted Kennedy and he had the following to say, “I was in shock, with it being this close. Literally the last possible few days for it to happen and it does. I was wondering how his finger healed so quick with his last fight only being a few months ago.”

Ricci (10-3) will make his Octagon debut on just eight days notice. He was expected to fight Koshi Matsumoto at VTJ 8th on September 19. Ricci has only fought once in 2016; he defeated Kieran Joblin at Triumph FC 1 by unanimous decision. The 34-year-old is riding a two-fight winning streak.

Kennedy (8-0) has trained with some of the best in the world, in Asia at Team Quest Thailand, at Revolution Fight Team with Bibiano Fernandes and even with Emmett’s camp in Sacramento at Team Alpha Male. With an undefeated record, one could think that Kennedy has been on the UFC’s radar for some time now, but with the featherweight division being so stacked it has been tough to find an opening. In his last outing, “JBC” defeated Drew Brokenshire by a very decisive unanimous decision at BFL 43.

UFC on FOX 21 goes down on August 27 from The Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C. With Carlos Condit and Demian Maia squaring off in the main event.