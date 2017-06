The Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand plays host to the UFC this evening and we will have UFC Fight Night 110 results all night long.

The main event features an up and coming star in the heavyweight division taking on a veteran of the sport, as Derrick ‘Black Beast’ Lewis squares off with knockout artist Mark Hunt. In the evening’s co-main event Derek Brunson takes on Dan Kelly.

The six-fight main card is rounded out by Dan Hooker vs. Ross Pearson, Ion Cutelaba vs. Henrique da Silva, Tim Elliott vs. Ben Nguyen and Alexander Volkanovsi vs. Mizuto Hirota.

The action begins on UFC Fight Pass at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, with preliminary action heading over to FOX Sports 1 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and the main card sticking on FOX Sports 1 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

Check out full UFC Fight Night 110 results below.

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Derrick Lewis vs. Mark Hunt

Derek Brunson vs. Dan Kelly

Dan Hooker vs. Ross Pearson

Ion Cutelaba vs. Henrique da Silva

Tim Elliott vs. Ben Nguyen

Alexander Volkanovksi vs. Mizuto Hirota

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Damien Brown vs. Vinc Pichel

John Moraga vs. Ashkan Mokhtarian

Luke Jumeau vs. Dominique Steele

Kiichi Kunimoto vs. Zak Ottow

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET)

JJ Aldrich vs. Chan-Mi Jeon

Thibault Gouti vs. Dong Hyun Kim

