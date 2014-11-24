Former UFC Lightweight Champion Frankie Edgar has won three-in-a-row and capped that with a near flawless performance against the number two ranked Cub Swanson this past Saturday in the main event at UFC Fight Night 57 in Austin, Texas.

Frankie Edgar obvious choice for next 145-pound title shot

While your grandma was playing bingo, the younger generation should have been glued to their TV’s to watch the free bout on FOX Sports 1 between two of the best featherweight’s in the world. Coming into the UFC Fight Night 57 event, Swanson was riding a six-fight winning streak and was easily the hottest talent in the 145-pound division. For four and a half rounds, Edgar ‘exposed’ Swanson and just seconds before the final buzzer, was able to capitalize with a very tight neck crank.

“Obviously, it was super frustrating, but he did what he had to do, and he exposed me,” Swanson told FOX Sports 1 at the post-event show. “I was super confident. I thought I prepared, and I obviously underprepared. I want to thank him for the lesson. I’m going to be better.”

There is one man that stands in the way of Edgar’s title hopes — Conor McGregor. The Irishman is undefeated since 2011, with four victories inside the Octagon and three of those being first round finishes. “Notorious” will face a tough test at UFC Fight Night 59 in January against Dennis Siver and with a victory could overpass Edgar for that number one contender status.

Rankings wise, Edgar should hold down that spot with ease, however we know that talk sells and McGregor is an utter genius when it comes to spewing words. McGregor is ranked at number five at the moment and Siver at eight, so by no means should that by-pass the man who just beat the number two ranked fighter.

With Aldo sitting on the shelf right now, following his UFC 179 victory over Chad Mendes, Edgar is the most worthy choice to put against the champ.