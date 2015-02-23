Tecia Torres-Angela Hill and Cathal Pendred-Augusto Montano added to UFC 188

Two more match-ups have been added to the UFC 188 fight card in Mexico, as Tecia Torres takes on Angela Hill and Cathal Pendred fights Augusto Montano.

UFC officials announced the two new bouts on Monday.

Torres (5-0) stayed undefeated with a victory over Angela Magana at the TUF 20 Finale. Even though she lost twice on the show, in the opening round to Randa Markos and then was brought back in the quarter finals, but lost to eventual winner Carla Esparza.

Hill (2-0) had a 1-0 record coming into the TUF house and also lost to Esparza, however in the opening round. At the Finale she won a one-sided decision against Emily Kagan.

Pendred (16-2) won a controversial decision in his last outing against Sean Spencer at UFC Fight Night 59. He is currently riding an 11-fight winning streak with three of those coming under the UFC banner.

Montano (15-1) won his promotional debut against Chris Heatherly at UFC 180 by first round TKO. Much like Pendred, “Dodger” is also riding a six-fight streak. His last loss came to fellow UFC fighter Sam Alvey in 2011.

UFC 188 goes down on June 13 in Mexico City, Mexico. The main event is for the UFC heavyweight title, as Cain Velasquez returns against interim champ Fabricio Werdum. Also lined up is Gilbert Melendez vs. Eddie Alvarez in the evening’s co-main event.