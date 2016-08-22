Eye of the Storm MMA Podcast Ep. 59 – Marc Raimondi

“Deep Month” continues this August on the Eye of the Storm MMA Podcast! MMAFighting.com’s Marc Raimondi joins the show to talk about the new rules for MMA that were approved at the last Association of Boxing Commissions meeting, the Professional Fighters Association press conference, and his time in Las Vegas for UFC 202. We also break down how Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor II would have looked under the new judging criteria coming into force on January 1st, 2017. All this, plus a brand new logo courtesy of Beau Gravelin! Be sure to give this episode a listen and get yourself ready for the new rule changes coming next year!

