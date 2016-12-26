Melvin Guillard faces Kim Seung-Yeon at ROAD FC 36

ROAD FC has announced a lightweight match-u that will act as a trial bout for their $1 million tournament in 2017. On paper, it is quite the mismatch as 50 fight veteran Melvin Guillard takes on the inexperienced Seung Yeon Kim in what will only be his fourth professional fight.

ROAD FC announced the fight on their official facebook page.

Guillard (32-16-2, 3NC) was released from the UFC in 2014 after a nearly decade-long stint in the promotion. Since his release, he has competed in Bellator and WSOF. In his last outing, he beat David Rickels in August of 2016. The win was overturned after he tested positive for a banned substance, though it was reportedly not an actual PED.

Kim (2-1) has competed solely in ROAD FC since becoming a pro in mid-2015. In his first two bouts, he won via first round KO. Two weeks ago he received his first loss at the hands of Brazilian prospect Bruno Miranda.

ROAD FC 36 will take place on February 11 at the Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea. A middleweight contender match between Riki Fukuda and Nae Chul Kim is also confirmed for the card.

