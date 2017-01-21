‘Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen’ Live Results

Tonight from Inglewood, California will hold one of their biggest cards to date at the Great Wester Forum.

The main event sees two of the biggest names in the history of the sport do battle after countless weeks of back-and-forth trash talk. Former UFC champion Tito Ortiz will come out of his short-lived retirement to take on “The Bad Guy” Chael Sonnen. This is Sonnen’s first fight since November of 2013 and, according to Tito, this will legitimately be his retirement fight.

In the co-main event, we will see an absolute barn-burner at welterweight between sluggers Paul “Semtex” Daley and Brennan Ward. Ralek Gracie will make his promotional debut tonight against KO artist Hisaki Kato. Former WSOF and Tachi Palace champion Georgi Karakhanyan will take on featherweight prospect Emmanuel Sanchez. Opening up the main card will be lightweight veterans Derek Campos and Derek Anderson.

Prior to the main card, there is a solid preliminary line-up featuring the likes of Kevin Casey, Cody Bollinger, Colleen Schneider, Henry Corrales, Jack May, Chinzo Machida, and Curtis Millender.

Main Card (Spike TV – 9:00PM ET / 6:00PM PT)

Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen

Paul Daley vs. Brennan Ward

Hisaki Kato vs. Ralek Gracie

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez

Derek Campos vs. Derek Anderson

Preliminary Card (Spike.com – 7:00PM ET / 4:00 PM PT)

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Christian Gonzalez

Jack May vs. Dave Cryer

James Barnes vs. Rob Gooch

Chinzo Machida vs. Jamar Ocampo

Alex Soto vs. Demarcus Brown

Keven Casey vs. Keith Berry

Guilherme Bomba vs. John Mercurio

Henry Corrales vs. Cody Bollinger

Colleen Schneider vs. Chrissie Daniels

Ian Butler vs. Jacob Rosales

Mike Segura vs. Tommy Aaron

Curtis Millender vs. Johnny Cisneros

Gabriel Green vs. Jalin Turner

