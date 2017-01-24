The Walkout Consultant: UFC on FOX 23

The UFC returns to Big FOX this weekend with a slew great fights. That does not mean that all the walkouts will be as good as the fights though. Far from it. Whether it’s an outright bad song or one that doesn’t make sense from a branding standpoint, there are fighters that need help. That’s where I come in. As MMASucka.com’s resident board-certified musicologist, I’m here to publicly assist those UFC athletes whose musical tastes may be leading them astray. So, in honor of the departed Mike Goldberg, here… We… Go!

Andrei Arlovski

What he last walked out to: “Soldier” – Eminem

What he should walk out to next: “I Could Care Less” – DevilDriver

I’ve spoken ad nauseam about the Eminem Curse, and Andrei Arlovski‘s last fight against Josh Barnett simply re-confirmed its existence. So, if he wants to right the ship, perhaps jumping back to the rock/metal tip might help. “The Pitbull” has walked out to Hatebreed in the past, so it wouldn’t be out of character for him to make his way out to fellow American metal stalwarts DevilDriver and their song “I Could Care Less.” It’s got a great intro hook and a driving verse riff. Check it out below.

Jiangling Li

What he last walked out to: “We Are Rising” – Artist unknown

What he should walk out to next: “Leech” – Sevendust

Honestly, when your nickname is “The Leech” like Jiangling Li, it’s almost a no-brainer that you should take on a song with the same title. I can’t really comment on “We Are Rising” because it’s so deep-cuts that nobody in the media seems to know who performs it, but I can’t help but think walking out to “Leech” by Sevendust may help Jiangling out in the branding department at UFC on FOX 23. Listen below.

Jason Knight

What he last walked out to: “Made in America” – Toby Keith

Whathe should walk out to next: “Beer For My Horses” – Toby Keith feat. Willie Nelson

I get it. Jason “The Kid” Knight is a good ole ‘Murican boy, and wants to show it. That’s fine, there’s nothing wrong with that. However, his choice of walkout artist, Toby Keith, is actually at his weakest performing the type of jingoistic song that trades on forceful patriotism. Where Keith shines, is telling a story. A prime example, and far more upbeat tune than “Made in America,” is “Beer For My Horses.” Bonus points if he decides to use the metal cover that’s floating around. You can check them both out below.

