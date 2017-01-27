Get hyped for SUG3 this weekend

This Sunday, January 29, Chael Sonnen presents Submission Underground 3 (SUG3) from the Roseland Theatre in Portland, Oregon. The card is stacked from top to bottom, so we need you to get hyped.

If you aren’t excited about seeing some of the best grapplers in the world compete, then we are posting this for you to understand why you should be.

The phenom, Gordon Ryan will step on the mats and look to regain steam from his giant 2016 against the veteran Jeff Monson. “The Snowman” has competed on the highest levels and will give Ryan a run for his money, especially since he will outweigh the Danaher Death Squad talent.

Garry Tonon has had a number of opponent changes, leading up to his final challenger, Antonio Carlos Junior. Tonon asked for a number of different opponents, however “Shoeface” was the one to step up to the plate.

In the main event, the bad boy AJ Agazarm will square off against the notable Dillon Danis. One of the most outspoken black belts in BJJ, Agazarm will look to put his tricky game on display, and Marcelo Garcia black belt Danis will look to put a hault to that.

How to Watch Submission Underground 3

On TV: Now available on Roku and Apple TV 4 — download the FloSports app today.

STREAMING: Available only on FloGrappling for $20 monthly or $150 yearly.

A yearly FloPRO subscription provides access to ALL FloSports sites. SIGN UP HERE

