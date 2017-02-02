AJ Agazarm takes on Garry Tonon at Fight to Win Pro 24

Just one day before Fight to Win Pro 24 (F2WPro) and a new main event has been announced. Two faces that we saw last weekend at Submission Underground 3 (SUG3), AJ Agazarm will take on Garry Tonon in the headlining spot.

The match-up was announced on the Fight to Win Instagram page.

After both combatant fell short at SUG3 this past weekend in no-gi competition, Agazarm and Tonon will grapple in the gi for this main event.

The Florida Boy faced Dillon Danis in the main event at SUG3 at the Roseland Theatre this past Sunday. After a less than exciting eight minutes of regulation, Danis was able to beat Agazarm by quickest escape time in overtime.

The Lion Killer took to the SUG cage in the co-main event against Antonio Carlos Junior, who stepped up on short notice, and to everyone’s surprise lost via flying triangle. Prior to that defeat, the Danaher Death Squad product was notably the best competitor on the grappling scene. He competed 14 times in 2016 and went an impressive 11-2-1.

Agazarm and Tonon last competed at the No Gi Pan Ams in 2014, with Tonon winning by rear-naked choke.

Fight to Win Pro 24 will air exclusively on FloGrappling.com.