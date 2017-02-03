The fighter’s taking part on Saturday, February 4th’s UFC Fight Night 104 from Houston, Texas took to the scales early Friday morning at 10:00am ET. The main event will feature ninth-ranked featherweight Dennis Bermudez face off against Chan Sung Jung, returning to the cage for the first time in over three years following mandatory military service in South Korea. The co-main event will see undefeated 23 year old Alexa Grasso battle The Ultimate Fighter 20 competitor Felice Herrig. In total, six fights will make up the Fox Sports 1 main card with four fights making up the preliminaries and two fights taking place at 7:00pm ET on UFC Fight Pass. The UFC Fight Night 104 weigh-in results can be found below.

MAIN CARD – Fox Sports 1, 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT)

Dennis Bermudez (145.5) vs. Chan Sung Jung (145.5) – Featherweight

Alexa Grasso (116) vs. Felice Herrig (115.5) – Strawweight

Abel Trujillo (156) vs. James Vick (155.5) – Lightweight

Ovince Saint Preux (205) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (206) – Light Heavyweight

Anthony Hamilton (258.5) vs. Marcel Fortuna (210.5) – Heavyweight

Jessica Andrade (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (116) – Strawweight

PRELIMINARY CARD – Fox Sports 1, 8:00pm ET (5:00pm PT)

Adam Milstead (233.5) vs. Curtis Blaydes (264.5) – Heavyweight

Chas Skelly (146) vs. Chris Gruetzemacher (145) – Featherweight

Ricardo Ramos (135) vs. Michinori Tanaka (135) – Bantamweight

Tecia Torres (115.5) vs. Bec Rawlings (117.5*) – Strawweight

EA RLY PRELIMINARY CARD – UFC Fight Pass, 7:00pm ET (4:00pm PT)

Alex Morono (170) vs. Niko Price (170.5) – Welterweight

Daniel Jolly (204.5) vs. Khalil Rountree (205) – Light Heavyweight

*Rawlings missed weight at 117.5 pounds; Torres will receive 20% of Rawlings’ purse.

Featured Image: