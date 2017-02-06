ONE bantamweight Casey Suire dies in motorcycle accident

Tragic news arose on Sunday evening, as ONE Championship bantamweight fighter Casey Suire has passed away.

Suire (6-2) was just 40-years-old. He was a member of Jakarta Muay Thai & MMA and had fought five times under the ONE banner.

He started his career on a five-fight winning streak and most recently stepped inside the cage in August of last year when he defeated Junpeng Xie via split decision.

ONE President Victor Cui posted the following message on the promotions Facebook page:

“Over the weekend I received an early-morning message, the kind of message that stops your whole hectic world.

Casey Suire was in a motorcycle accident in Bali, Indonesia, and had tragically passed away.